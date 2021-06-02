DeKalb County hosts drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations, food distribution on Saturday

DeKalb residents will have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, one 20-pound box of Georgia-grown fruit and vegetables, one dozen eggs and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters without exiting their vehicles on, Saturday, June 5, according to a press release.
Beginning at 8 a.m., DeKalb County Board of Health medical professionals and DeKalb Fire Rescue paramedics and EMTs will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 12 years of age and older. If available, an insurance card and identification should be presented. There is no requirement to receive a vaccination in order to receive food.
At 10 a.m. 3,700 COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The vaccinations and food distribution will take place at four drive-thru locations:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston
- Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest
Partners include DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick, DeKalb County Board of Health, DeKalb NAACP, DeKalb County School District, La Vision newspaper, First African Community Development Corp., New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Insignia LLC and Saint Philip AME Church.
Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided fruit, vegetables and protein to more than 35,000 DeKalb County families.
The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to purchase the produce and protein.
Information: www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.