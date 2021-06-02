DeKalb County hosts drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations, food distribution on Saturday

Beginning at 8 a.m., DeKalb County Board of Health medical professionals and DeKalb Fire Rescue paramedics and EMTs will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 12 years of age and older. If available, an insurance card and identification should be presented. There is no requirement to receive a vaccination in order to receive food.

At 10 a.m. 3,700 COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.