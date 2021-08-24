DeKalb County hosting another vaccine event with $100 incentive

The vaccines are administered at no cost and participants can stay in their cars during Saturday’s event. Walk-ups are also welcome.

As of Monday, about 47% of DeKalb County residents were fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

About 71% of DeKalb Asian residents and 55% of its white residents have received at least one dose.

Only about 39% of the county’s Black residents and 40% its Latino residents have done the same.

A previous event held at South DeKalb mall and this weekend’s event in Stonecrest are both targeting areas with large Black populations. Thurmond has previously said the county also hopes to hold incentivized events in areas with sizable Latino populations.

DeKalb is paying for its gift cards using federal American Rescue Plan funds. The cards are currently offered only at designated events like the one scheduled for Saturday.

While states, cities and counties across the country have tried lotteries and other incentives to raise vaccination rates, only a few local governments in Georgia have launched such programs.

The city of Clarkston has adopted a similar effort on a smaller scale. Augusta recently approved $100 gift cards for residents who get fully vaccinated.