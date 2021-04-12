DeKalb County District 7 Corridor Cleanup Initiative underway

The DeKalb County District 7 Corridor Cleanup Initiative began Saturday, April 10 with a focus on cleaning up Panola Road, between Covington Highway and Thompson Mill Road.

“During the first year of my term in office, I launched a litter cleanup project with local civic organizations,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “Seeing neighborhoods collaborate with one another to invest in the beautification of their community was inspiring and I look forward to the successful completion of this venture.”