DeKalb County District 7 Corridor Cleanup Initiative underway

DeKalb County District 7 spring cleanup program has begun.
DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

This past weekend DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson launched her annual litter initiative in which volunteers will clean up several stretches of heavily-trafficked roadways, according to a press release.

The DeKalb County District 7 Corridor Cleanup Initiative began Saturday, April 10 with a focus on cleaning up Panola Road, between Covington Highway and Thompson Mill Road.

“During the first year of my term in office, I launched a litter cleanup project with local civic organizations,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “Seeing neighborhoods collaborate with one another to invest in the beautification of their community was inspiring and I look forward to the successful completion of this venture.”

The five-week District 7 Corridor Cleanup Initiative will focus on several south DeKalb roads. The next events take place at 9 a.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, April 17

Columbia Drive, between Rainbow Drive and Glenwood Drive

Meet-up location: 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur

Saturday, May 1

Candler Road, between Toney Drive and Flat Shoals Road

Meet-up location: 2801 Candler Road, Decatur

Monday, May 10

Lavista Road, between Harobi Drive and Lavista Woods Drive

Meet-up location: 4800 Briarcliff Road, NE, Atlanta

Monday, May 17

Memorial Drive, between Kensington Road and Hambrick Road

Meet-up location: 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur

Volunteers will receive masks, gloves, trash bags, reflective vests and trash pick-up sticks. Lunch will also be provided at the meet-up locations following each cleanup.

Register: https://bit.ly/2OkuRKS.

Information: amslocum@dekalbcountyga.gov or 470-889-4213.

