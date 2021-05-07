DeKalb County commissioner urges residents to learn about business ownership

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is partnering with The Great American Franchise Expo to support her efforts in increasing business ownership in DeKalb County, according to a press release.
On Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16, 2021, at the Cobb Galleria, DeKalb residents can gain valuable information on opportunities from some of the area’s top franchises, including national and emerging businesses and chains.
DeKalb County attendees are encouraged to visit the District 7 booth on Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive resources and literature from local lending and service partners.
During the two-day Franchise Expo, District 7 residents will have the ability to meet with specialists to gain insight on franchise ownership. Additionally, various seminars will be available including Franchising 101; Experts Can Help You Pick the Right Franchise for You; The Financing Companies Behind Franchising; How to Fund Franchises Using Retirement Money and Learn How to Franchise Your Business.
The Expo will have an investment opportunity for everyone and many companies are able to give discounts to active duty military, veterans and first responders.
In addition, the Great American Franchise Expo will partner in a philanthropic capacity with the Atlanta Community Food Bank by collecting donations for families in the Metro Atlanta area suffering from hunger and poverty. Attendees are encouraged to bring highly nutritious foods including but not limited to cereal, shelf stable milk, canned and dried fruit, natural peanut butter, whole grain foods, dried beans, unsalted nuts, cooking oils and 100 percent fruit or vegetable juice. Canned tuna, salmon and chicken will also be accepted as well as household essentials like paper products, diapers and toiletries.
Admission is free, but registration is encouraged.
Information: www.franexpousa.com/LCJ.