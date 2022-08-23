DeKalb County celebrates 200th birthday

A Bicentennial Birthday Bash for DeKalb County will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.
This event coincides with the opening of a new exhibit “200 Years of DeKalb County” at the same site by the DeKalb History Center.
The Birthday Bash will feature hors d’oeuvres, birthday cake, a cash bar, games and the 7 p.m. opening of the DeKalb History Center’s 1997 Time Capsule.
Tickets for the Birthday Bash are $25, including hors d’oeuvres and birthday cake.
Time Capsule tickets are $10 per chance to open the Time Capsule with the DHC archivist or five chances for $45.
The winner must be present and have a birthday party ticket to redeem for a Time Capsule ticket.
Tickets: bit.ly/3drf5dv
For more information, visit bit.ly/3QvcFsE.
