DeKalb County celebrates 200th birthday

DeKalb's Bicentennial Birthday Bash will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur. (Courtesy of DeKalb History Center)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
29 minutes ago

A Bicentennial Birthday Bash for DeKalb County will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.

This event coincides with the opening of a new exhibit “200 Years of DeKalb County” at the same site by the DeKalb History Center.

The Birthday Bash will feature hors d’oeuvres, birthday cake, a cash bar, games and the 7 p.m. opening of the DeKalb History Center’s 1997 Time Capsule.

Tickets for the Birthday Bash are $25, including hors d’oeuvres and birthday cake.

Time Capsule tickets are $10 per chance to open the Time Capsule with the DHC archivist or five chances for $45.

The winner must be present and have a birthday party ticket to redeem for a Time Capsule ticket.

Tickets: bit.ly/3drf5dv

For more information, visit bit.ly/3QvcFsE.

Carolyn Cunningham
