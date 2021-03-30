DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections to meet April 8

This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23.

To make a comment, join via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/97184078303 or by phone at 1-888-270-9936 and use conference code 171493.