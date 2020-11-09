DeKalb County Board of Health’s Stonecrest COVID-19 testing site open on Veterans Day

While health centers and flu shot drive-thru services will be closed in observance of Veterans Day, the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 testing site located at 2994 Turner Hill Rd. in Stonecrest, will operate on a Saturday schedule, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Normal hours for COVID-19 testing and drive-thru flu shots at all locations will resume on Thursday.
Appointment scheduling and registration for drive-thru flu shots and COVID-19 testing can be done online.
COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.
For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19. Information about the flu and immunization programs, including on-site worksite or community flu clinics, visit dekalbhealth.net/flu or call 404-294-3700, Option 2.