DeKalb County announces Back-to-School food distribution

DeKalb County will host a back-to-school food distribution for 3,500 families on Saturday, July 24, according to a press release. DeKalb residents will have the opportunity to receive packages of single-serving grits, juice boxes and cereal for students, along with one 20-pound box of Georgia-grown fruit and vegetables, and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters.
Beginning at 9 a.m., the COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the following drive-thru locations:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker
- Big Miller Grove, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way #4811, Stonecrest
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain
Additionally, beginning at 8 a.m., DeKalb County Board of Health medical professionals and DeKalb Fire Rescue paramedics and EMTs will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 12 years of age and older at three locations:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston,
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker
If available, an insurance card and identification should be presented. There is no requirement to receive a vaccination in order to receive food.
Partners include DeKalb County School District, La Vision newspaper, First African Community Development Corp. and Saint Philip AME Church.
Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided fruit, vegetables and protein to more than 45,300 DeKalb County families.
The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and protein.
Information: www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.