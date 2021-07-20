DeKalb County announces Back-to-School food distribution

If available, an insurance card and identification should be presented. There is no requirement to receive a vaccination in order to receive food.

Partners include DeKalb County School District, La Vision newspaper, First African Community Development Corp. and Saint Philip AME Church.

Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided fruit, vegetables and protein to more than 45,300 DeKalb County families.

The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and protein.

Information: www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.