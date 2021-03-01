DeKalb Cooperative Extension plant sale runs through March 31

Several varieties are available to choose from including azaleas, hydrangeas, drift roses, muscadines, blackberries and many more.

In addition, DeKalb County Extension ANR agents will offer a virtual information session on the plants featured in the plant sale. The virtual education session will be 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. The session will be taught via Zoom and registration is required. To register, use the following link visit the DeKalb Extension website: https://ugeorgia.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7QyefO0baqdHUkm.