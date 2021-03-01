DeKalb Cooperative Extension plant sale runs through March 31

The DeKalb Cooperative Extension has opened its ninth Annual Plant Sale and will be accepting orders through March 31, according to a press release.
The one-day pick-up is Saturday, April 10, at the DeKalb Cooperative Extension Office, 4380 Memorial Drive Suite 200, Decatur.
Due to the pandemic, all orders will be handled either by mail or phone call, and order pick-up will be done contact-free.
Several varieties are available to choose from including azaleas, hydrangeas, drift roses, muscadines, blackberries and many more.
In addition, DeKalb County Extension ANR agents will offer a virtual information session on the plants featured in the plant sale. The virtual education session will be 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. The session will be taught via Zoom and registration is required. To register, use the following link visit the DeKalb Extension website: https://ugeorgia.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7QyefO0baqdHUkm.
DeKalb Extension is committed to helping residents realize and understand the role they play in the beautification and sustainability of their own neighborhoods. All funds from the sale will be used to strengthen programming and provide professional development for Extension and 4-H agents and staff.
For more information about ordering plants or to learn more about other programs and services, contact the DeKalb County Cooperative Extension Office at 404-298-4080, or visit www.ugaextension.com/dekalb.