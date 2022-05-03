DeKalb considers $1M for community-based violence prevention programs

No specific organizations were named Tuesday, with recommendations likely to come from the administration and county commissioners in the near future.

But the resolution envisions money being provided to groups “that educate, support, assist and employ teens and young adults, for the purpose of reducing and combatting homicides and violent crimes” in that population.

“We can’t just deal with the symptoms,” Commissioner Larry Johnson said Tuesday. “We’ve got to get to the root.”

Commissioner Ted Terry, who leads the board committee that deals with public safety, said the county would always be “fighting an uphill battle because guns are everywhere,” but has to do anything it can to prevent violence.

“This is a great start and a good down payment on a really important issue, and a really discouraging one to read about in the news every week,” Terry said.