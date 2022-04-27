DeKalb concerts coming up in May

Livestream will not be available.

For the concert at 8 p.m. May 10, the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will present “Masterworks III” at the Marvin Cole Auditorium, Fine Arts Building, Georgia State University, Clarkston Campus, 3735 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston.

Michael Giel, the music director search finalist for DSO, will host guest artist, cellist Barney Culver - both from Atlanta.

The program will include Johann Strauss Jr.’s Die Fledermaus Overture, F.J. Haydn’s Concerto in C Major for Cello and Vasily Kalinnikov’s Symphony no. 1 in G Minor.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $5 to $10 for students.

To view DSO’s COVID-19 policy, visit DeKalbSymphony.org/COVIDpolicy, including mandatory masks and either mandatory proof of full vaccination/photo ID or a negative PCR antigen test performed within 72 hours of the event.

Secure tickets or more information at 678-891-3565 or DeKalbSymphony.org.