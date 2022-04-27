DeKalb concerts coming up in May

Upcoming concerts in DeKalb County are scheduled for May 1 and May 10.
The free Orchestra Spring Concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 1 in the Worship Center, First Baptist Church of Atlanta, 4400 N. Peachtree Road, Atlanta/DeKalb County.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the concert, and no masks or vaccine proof will be required.
Childcare will be available for ages 4 and younger.
Open to all ages, the church’s Worship Orchestra concert will present a variety of original pieces, on-screen themes, jazz music, bluegrass and more.
Livestream will not be available.
Visit fba.org/music-and-media.
For the concert at 8 p.m. May 10, the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will present “Masterworks III” at the Marvin Cole Auditorium, Fine Arts Building, Georgia State University, Clarkston Campus, 3735 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston.
Michael Giel, the music director search finalist for DSO, will host guest artist, cellist Barney Culver - both from Atlanta.
The program will include Johann Strauss Jr.’s Die Fledermaus Overture, F.J. Haydn’s Concerto in C Major for Cello and Vasily Kalinnikov’s Symphony no. 1 in G Minor.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $5 to $10 for students.
To view DSO’s COVID-19 policy, visit DeKalbSymphony.org/COVIDpolicy, including mandatory masks and either mandatory proof of full vaccination/photo ID or a negative PCR antigen test performed within 72 hours of the event.
Secure tickets or more information at 678-891-3565 or DeKalbSymphony.org.
