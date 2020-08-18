DeKalb commissioner to host virtual homeowner association boot camp

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson will host a virtual Homeowner Association (HOA) Boot camp 10 a.m. on Aug. 29, according to a press release. The Virtual Homeowner Association (HOA) Boot Camp will be presented by the DeKalb County HOA Alliance via Zoom. This will give constituents, local HOAs and organizations a chance to ask questions and gain the knowledge needed to be successful. The topics range from understanding county policies and procedures to homeowner’s rights and board management.
Presentations will be made by code enforcement, public safety, DeKalb County HOA Alliance and 2020 Census representatives.
“We have hosted this event for the past four years,” Commissioner Johnson said. “This will be the first ever to be held virtually, due to the pandemic, but we need to continue to provide access and service to our constituents. This is a free bootcamp to help HOAs get their questions answered from the experts.”
Register: www.commissionerlarryjohnson.com to register for the HOA Bootcamp.
A Zoom link will be provided once registration is completed.
Information: Contact Commissioner Larry Johnson’s office at 404-371-2425 or visit www.commissionerlarryjohnson.com.