DeKalb commissioner, Atlanta councilman hosting food giveaway

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson and Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond will co-host a food giveaway in Kirkwood this week.
The event will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the DeKalb-Atlanta Senior Center, 25 Warren Street in Atlanta.
Hello Fresh meal kits will be distributed via drive-thru, but walk-ups are also welcome.
@LarryJohnsonD3 and @Michael_J_Bond hosting a food giveaway in Kirkwood on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/CZu4TvIfvB— tyler (@ByTylerEstep) April 19, 2022
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest