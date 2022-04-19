ajc logo
DeKalb commissioner, Atlanta councilman hosting food giveaway

DeKalb County will distribute 3,600 boxes of produce and chicken during its Easter Food Distribution this weekend. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County will distribute 3,600 boxes of produce and chicken during its Easter Food Distribution this weekend. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson and Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond will co-host a food giveaway in Kirkwood this week.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the DeKalb-Atlanta Senior Center, 25 Warren Street in Atlanta.

Hello Fresh meal kits will be distributed via drive-thru, but walk-ups are also welcome.

