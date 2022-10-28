ajc logo
X

DeKalb charter review commission to hold public hearing

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

The panel charged with evaluating how DeKalb County’s local government serves residents will hold another public hearing next week.

The charter review commission, which was reassembled earlier this year after a more than two-year hiatus, will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. The meeting will be held at the DeKalb County school board’s Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex, located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain.

It will also be streamed online.

The commission accepts public comments at all of its meetings, but next week’s gathering marks the second one dedicated specifically to hearing from residents.

The executive order creating the panel requires that at least one public hearing be held in each county commission district.

The charter review commission is, among other things, charged with evaluating the county government and its organizational act to “ensure that it is representative of all citizens” and “responsive to the needs and demands of citizens.” That could include everything up to evaluating the county’s CEO position and the structure of the Board of Commissioners.

As currently written, the commission is expected to deliver its recommendations by the end of the year. But that deadline is likely to be extended.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Kevin Wolf

AP sources: Suspect targeted home of House speaker in attack3m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: Why isn’t Stacey Abrams winning?
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

NEW DETAILS: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting ID’d
29m ago

Credit: TikTok @Flnewsman

Dad’s clapback about daughters’ homecoming dresses goes viral
18h ago

Credit: TikTok @Flnewsman

Dad’s clapback about daughters’ homecoming dresses goes viral
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Mighty Georgia is rumbling still
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Halpern Enterprises

Doraville introduces online development map
Attorney for ex-DeKalb commissioner: ‘It was not a bribe’
DeKalb sanitation workers honored for saving teen found in trash cart
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
18h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top