DeKalb charter review commission to hold public hearing

The panel charged with evaluating how DeKalb County’s local government serves residents will hold another public hearing next week.
The charter review commission, which was reassembled earlier this year after a more than two-year hiatus, will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. The meeting will be held at the DeKalb County school board’s Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex, located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain.
It will also be streamed online.
The commission accepts public comments at all of its meetings, but next week’s gathering marks the second one dedicated specifically to hearing from residents.
The executive order creating the panel requires that at least one public hearing be held in each county commission district.
The charter review commission is, among other things, charged with evaluating the county government and its organizational act to “ensure that it is representative of all citizens” and “responsive to the needs and demands of citizens.” That could include everything up to evaluating the county’s CEO position and the structure of the Board of Commissioners.
As currently written, the commission is expected to deliver its recommendations by the end of the year. But that deadline is likely to be extended.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com