DeKalb Chamber to begin Small Business Recovery Program

The funding will be used by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce to help small businesses owners with the essentials critical to maintaining a small business in DeKalb.

Many of those businesses are in industries still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the three-year disruption in the operational balance of conducting business, according to a DeKalb County statement.

Additional challenges are current inflation rates and the acquisition of affordable capital for ongoing business needs, the statement added.

These business industries would benefit from an opportunity to connect and access resources to help with resilience planning, contracting and workforce development, the statement said.

For more information, contact Robin Flieg at rlflieg@DeKalbCountyGa.gov.