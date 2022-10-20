DeKalb CEO pitches bonuses for most county employees

Thurmond has also hinted at another round of incentives for employees who get COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots. More details on that proposal are expected to be released next week.

All of the expenditures must ultimately be approved by the county’s Board of Commissioners.

During a Tuesday meeting where the idea for bonuses was announced, Commissioner Ted Terry raised a familiar complaint about the board not having more input on the CEO’s proposals.

“Over and over again, we are given a pie that is almost already baked,” he said. “It’s already coming out the oven and we’re asked if we want sprinkles or whipped cream. And I don’t even want pie to begin with.”

The proposals could come up for a vote as soon as Tuesday — when the commission will hold its first in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.