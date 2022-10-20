BreakingNews
DeKalb CEO pitches bonuses for most county employees

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond is proposing new one-time “retention bonuses” for most county employees.

Under the proposal, non-sworn employees deemed to be “frontline” workers — folks that work in departments like watershed management, sanitation, libraries, parks, and roads and drainage — would received $1,500. Most other employees would receive $1,000.

The proposal does not include police officers and other public safety workers, who got a separate $3,000 bonus earlier this year, officials said.

“The employees need it, they deserve it,” Thurmond said.

As currently proposed, the $1,500 bonuses would involve using $3.9 million from the county’s most recent allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The $1,000 bonuses would cost about $2.5 million and come from the county’s annual operating budget, a spokesman said.

Thurmond has also hinted at another round of incentives for employees who get COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots. More details on that proposal are expected to be released next week.

All of the expenditures must ultimately be approved by the county’s Board of Commissioners.

During a Tuesday meeting where the idea for bonuses was announced, Commissioner Ted Terry raised a familiar complaint about the board not having more input on the CEO’s proposals.

“Over and over again, we are given a pie that is almost already baked,” he said. “It’s already coming out the oven and we’re asked if we want sprinkles or whipped cream. And I don’t even want pie to begin with.”

The proposals could come up for a vote as soon as Tuesday — when the commission will hold its first in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

