DeKalb budget information meetings are Feb. 8, 15

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

DeKalb Commissioner Steve Bradshaw will host community information meetings to review DeKalb County’s proposed 2023 budget.

T.J. Siegler, director of the county’s Office of Management and Budget, will answer questions.

“As the newly appointed chair of the Finance, Audit and Budget (FAB) Committee, I believe it is a good exercise to hold community meetings across the county, affording constituents an opportunity to engage in the budget process,” Bradshaw said.

Meetings will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the following libraries:

  • Feb. 8: Tucker-Reid F. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker.
  • Feb. 15: Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

To join online, visit YouTube.com/DeKalbCountyGov.

For more information, contact Robin Flieg at 404-371-4749 or rlflieg@dekalbcountyga.gov.

