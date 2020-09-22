DeKalb Board of Health to offer drive-thru flu shots at North Health Center

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, the DeKalb County Board of Health will begin offering drive-thru flu shots at its North DeKalb Health Center, located at 3807 Clairmont Rd. NE in Chamblee, weekdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Appointment scheduling and registration can be done online. Additional drive-thru sites will be added in the coming weeks.

Flu shots are free for Medicare recipients, children enrolled in Medicaid, and are available at no cost with most private insurance. If you are not insured or your plan doesn’t cover the flu shot, it is available for a low cost.