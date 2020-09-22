DeKalb Board of Health to offer drive-thru flu shots at North Health Center

As the COVID-19 pandemic extends into its seventh month, DeKalb health officials are making sure residents have access to a shot that packs added importance this year – a flu shot, according to a press release.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, the DeKalb County Board of Health will begin offering drive-thru flu shots at its North DeKalb Health Center, located at 3807 Clairmont Rd. NE in Chamblee, weekdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Appointment scheduling and registration can be done online. Additional drive-thru sites will be added in the coming weeks.
Flu shots are free for Medicare recipients, children enrolled in Medicaid, and are available at no cost with most private insurance. If you are not insured or your plan doesn’t cover the flu shot, it is available for a low cost.
Those receiving a flu shot should bring their insurance information and photo identification. The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, PeachCare for Kids, the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted for payment.
The flu shot is recommended for anyone age six months and older, particularly those who are at high risk of serious flu complications. These groups include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) and those who are age 65 and older.
The CDC and the DeKalb County Board of Health reminds everyone to:
- Mask up – Wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
- Lather up – Wash your hand often with often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available used a hand sanitizer.
- Roll up your sleeve to get you annual flu vaccine.
Information: dekalbhealth.net/flu or 404-294-3700.