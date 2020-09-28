DeKalb Board of Health to host frontline workforce drive-thru clinic

DeKalb’s Frontline Workforce Drive-Thru Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Rd. NE in Chamblee. Members of the frontline workforce and their immediate family members can schedule and register in advance via a special online form or drive through any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Free and confidential HIV testing will also be available.

The Board of Health now offers drive-thru flu shots at its North DeKalb Health Center weekdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Appointment scheduling and registration for drive-thru can be done online.