DeKalb Board of Health modifies hours for vaccination sites, call center

The DeKalb County Board of Health has modified hours operation at its Doraville and Stonecrest COVID-19 vaccination sites, according to a press release.
The DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 call center will now be closed on Saturdays. The call center will maintain its normal hours during the week, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club) and Doraville (MARTA station) vaccination sites will operate 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday and will be closed on Saturdays.
Individuals seeking vaccination at either the Doraville or Stonecrest site can still register and schedule an appointment via the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution system, via the Board of Health’s website, dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or by visiting dphvaccineGA.com. This website is available in English and Spanish.
For individuals without computer access, DPH provides a vaccine scheduling hotline. The phone number is 888-457-0186. This hotline, which offers assistance in languages other than English, is staffed 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
The sites will also administer vaccines on a walk-in basis.
Information: dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or 888-357-0169.