DeKalb Board of Health modifies hours for vaccination sites, call center

The DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 call center will now be closed on Saturdays. The call center will maintain its normal hours during the week, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club) and Doraville (MARTA station) vaccination sites will operate 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday and will be closed on Saturdays.