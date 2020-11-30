Decatur youth basketball likely cancelled for this winter

Last spring all the basketball rims were removed from city courts because of COVID-19. Now it appears, for the first time ever, the leagues run by Decatur’s Active Living department will become yet another pandemic victim.

Active Living Director Greg White said he’s currently not taking any registrations for boys and girls hoops, which usually starts practices in mid-November and runs through mid February. White added he might re-evaluate in January, but with COVID cases escalating, winter basketball in Decatur is looking pretty grim. White said there is a chance the 2020-21 basketball season could resurface in some format next spring depending of course on the virus.