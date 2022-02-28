Hamburger icon
Decatur to host Clean Energy Plan forum on March 8, 9

Decatur will host a Public Integrated Planning Forum on March 8 and 9 at the Decatur Recreation Center for its Clean Energy Plan. (Courtesy of Decatur)

Credit: City of Decatur

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

As a part of Decatur’s Clean Energy Plan, a Public Integrated Planning Forum will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 8 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 at the Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore St.

Also, a clean energy survey and educational videos are available online at CleanEnergyDecatur.com.

Community members are invited to join the city’s efforts to promote engagement opportunities and information on clean energy by signing up to be an Energizer on that same website.

Supported by Southface Institute and Greenlink Analytics, the city launched Clean Energy Decatur in October 2021 “against the negative impacts of climate change and reducing its contributions to the climate crisis,” according to a city statement.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
