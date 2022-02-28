Decatur to host Clean Energy Plan forum on March 8, 9

As a part of Decatur’s Clean Energy Plan, a Public Integrated Planning Forum will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 8 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 at the Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore St.
Also, a clean energy survey and educational videos are available online at CleanEnergyDecatur.com.
Community members are invited to join the city’s efforts to promote engagement opportunities and information on clean energy by signing up to be an Energizer on that same website.
Supported by Southface Institute and Greenlink Analytics, the city launched Clean Energy Decatur in October 2021 “against the negative impacts of climate change and reducing its contributions to the climate crisis,” according to a city statement.
