Decatur seeks input on energy, home repairs

The HEARD (Home Energy Affordability and Resources in Decatur) survey is being offered online by city officials to better understand city residents’ energy and home repair needs.

A group of Emory University CBSC (Community Building and Social Change) Fellows are distributing the survey.

The survey focuses on access to clean energy solutions in homes, identifying challenges and uncovering opportunities for new programs.

Participants will be asked about their demographics, features in their home and their energy-related needs.

Information collected from this short survey will assist city officials as they work to meet the goals of their Clean Energy Plan and Climate Resilience Plan.

Participants must be 18 years or older and a Decatur resident.

To participate in English or Spanish, go to tinyurl.com/energy-decatur.

