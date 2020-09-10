Decatur schools likely sticking with virtual learning for the immediate future

“So,” he added, "should we be saying to folks, ‘all right, virtual is working, we’ve figured out a lot of things. Let’s continue [virtual] through the semester and then hope we can come back in January full in person and skip the hybrid phase?’ "

Dude also cited an in-district “micro survey” that drew 360 responses, with 60 percent saying they favored (for now) 100 percent virtual learning and 58.6 percent were “strongly against” 100 percent in-person learning.

The final seven days of August saw the average number of new coronavirus infections statewide fall close to 2,000 per day, the lowest level since June 30. Still Georgia was the sixth-highest state in new cases per capita over the last 14 days of August, according to figures kept by The Associated Press.

As of this week the state has surpassed 6,000 COVID-related deaths and is approaching 300,000 reported cases, with Labor Day-weekend numbers not yet known. The summer has seen dramatic spikes in infections, deaths and hospitalizations after both the Memorial Day and July Fourth holiday weekends.

Dude also announced he’s created a form for representatives of individual sports and extra-curricular activities to complete and return to central office. The completed proposals will get reviewed by a committee—not yet formed—that ultimately determines if an extra-curricular can resume or commence in-person activity.

So far no Decatur High fall sports team has begun its season. This includes football, softball, volleyball and the defending 5-A state champion cross country team. During an interview Wednesday CSD Athletics and Activities Director Rodney Thomas said he would need a decision on football and softball—whether to resume practices and begin playing games, or to cancel those seasons altogether—by “no later than next week, and that’s pushing it.”

Thomas added that Decatur’s football team, if it’s to have a 2020 season, must play its October 2 district opener against Arabia Mountain High.

Although numbers are fluid it appears that 10 Georgia school districts and about 67 Georgia high school football teams did not play last Friday, the Georgia High School Association’s date for opening the season. DeKalb County, with 19 schools that are GHSA members, postponed football games and other sports competitions until October.