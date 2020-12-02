Decatur schools holding town hall, work session, to discuss post-Christmas learning plans

City Schools of Decatur is holding a town hall meeting and board work session Thursday (Dec.3), in part to deliberate the next steps regarding the 2020-21 school year. The session will also feature an overview of the 100-page report submitted this week by the COVID-19 Stakeholder Planning Committee, a collective of 86 school administrative and community medical experts.
But Thursday won’t see a final plan, or even the proposal of a final plan delineating how and when Decatur’s K-12 students will return to the classroom. That, however, could come as early as next week from CSD’s administrative team including Superintendent David Dude.
Dude will host the town hall, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, to answer questions about the report including its numerous recommendations. The work session, which follows at 7:00 p.m., includes a discussion of the report among board members, but no vote will be taken. To learn more about the town hall and work session go to https://www.csdecatur.net/ under the “announcements” section.
The Stakeholder Planning Committee, as CSD notes, is “not a decision-making body,” but a group whose purpose was to compile recommendations for CSD administrators (principals and central office staff), board members and the teacher advisory council to consider.
In an announcement posted Tuesday CSD said that, “Early next week we will share the plan for the second semester, including implementation plans following this report as well as plans for how we will handle instruction.”
The district will also email a survey next week to parents asking that they choose one of four preferences:
1) I’d like my child to return to the classroom in in person? 2) I want to remain virtual; 3) I’d like to return in person but can remain virtual if needed; 4) I’d like to remain virtual but can return in person.
To review the Stakeholder Planning Committee document go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vOVKjBcAXbA3pb2CM4lFgi8Me_qKbVXE/view.