Decatur schools holding town hall, work session, to discuss post-Christmas learning plans

But Thursday won’t see a final plan, or even the proposal of a final plan delineating how and when Decatur’s K-12 students will return to the classroom. That, however, could come as early as next week from CSD’s administrative team including Superintendent David Dude.

Dude will host the town hall, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, to answer questions about the report including its numerous recommendations. The work session, which follows at 7:00 p.m., includes a discussion of the report among board members, but no vote will be taken. To learn more about the town hall and work session go to https://www.csdecatur.net/ under the “announcements” section.