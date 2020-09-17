Decatur School Board extends superintendent’s contract through 2024

Dude received his most recent $20,000 bonus in May and donated the entire amount to the school nutrition and custodial staff who have prepared and served food to students since mid-March, when City Schools of Decatur closed all buildings for COVID-19.

Dude, who took over at CSD in Nov. 2015, is the district’s 10th superintendent since 1902. Before his arrival the average Decatur superintendent tenure was 12½ years.

“We never intended to use the bonus as a motivator,” Jones said. “David himself is not motivated by the bonus, he’s motivated by doing a good job, which he has certainly done. There just didn’t seem to be a need for it anymore.”