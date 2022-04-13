Decatur Leaders in Training open for ages 14-15

Registration is open for Legacy Park’s 2022 Leaders in Training program.
Leaders in Training is designed for teens ages 14 to 15.
The program includes four weeks of opportunities to explore prospective colleges and future careers, learn financial literacy and participate in local service projects.
Teens also get to take weekly outings in the city of Decatur.
The program will run from June 7 to July 8.
For more information on Leaders in Training, including registration, email dajane.martin@decaturga.com.
