Decatur hires first-ever director for equity, racial justice

The city of Decatur has appointed its first-ever equity and engagement director, a role officials say will offer “the opportunity to make a dramatic impact on equity and racial justice by facilitating change throughout the organization.”
Renae Jackson, who has worked for DeKalb’s county seat since 2007, was tapped for the job.
“I look forward to doing transformative work that will foster an inclusive, equitable, anti-racist community,” Jackson said in a news release. “Although the work may not be easy or even feel good at times, it is necessary.”
Jackson’s most recent role with the city was communications manager, but she has also co-chaired the city’s employee equity and inclusion team; overseen the development of an equity action plan; and organized racial equity training and an anti-racist speaker series.
She has an undergraduate degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and a master’s degree from Agnes Scott College.
Jackson’s new role is part of Decatur’s 2020 strategic plan, which included a number of goals related to equity and racial justice.
