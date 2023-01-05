ajc logo
X

Decatur hires first-ever director for equity, racial justice

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Renae Jackson previously served as the city’s communications manager

The city of Decatur has appointed its first-ever equity and engagement director, a role officials say will offer “the opportunity to make a dramatic impact on equity and racial justice by facilitating change throughout the organization.”

Renae Jackson, who has worked for DeKalb’s county seat since 2007, was tapped for the job.

“I look forward to doing transformative work that will foster an inclusive, equitable, anti-racist community,” Jackson said in a news release. “Although the work may not be easy or even feel good at times, it is necessary.”

ExploreHistoric Decatur home of 'Confederate heroine' rebranded

Jackson’s most recent role with the city was communications manager, but she has also co-chaired the city’s employee equity and inclusion team; overseen the development of an equity action plan; and organized racial equity training and an anti-racist speaker series.

She has an undergraduate degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and a master’s degree from Agnes Scott College.

Jackson’s new role is part of Decatur’s 2020 strategic plan, which included a number of goals related to equity and racial justice.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?3h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans split over bitter McCarthy speaker battle
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp won’t back Biden’s plan to elevate Georgia in 2024 primary vote
9h ago

Credit: BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM

Cobb resident argues for restraining order against county redistricting
15h ago

Credit: BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM

Cobb resident argues for restraining order against county redistricting
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: DeKalb Chamber

DeKalb Chamber’s 80th meeting is Jan. 19
2h ago
Tucker seeks survey comments on traffic
16h ago
DeKalb delegation to host pre-session town halls
22h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top