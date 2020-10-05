Decatur High varsity sports cleared to play games

During a recent interview CSD’s Athletics and Activities Director Rodney Thomas outlined some of the quirky features of the 2020 fall season:

*For the football home opener, only 500 to 600 spectators will be allowed inside the 4500-seat Decatur High Stadium. That number, Thomas said, could increase in final two home games.

*Parents of players get first bid on tickets, and each player is allowed only two tickets max.

*Only 75 to 100 tickets go to visiting teams.

*Concessions won’t be sold within the stadium and the ticket booths won’t open. All ticket purchases are online only. For each home game Decatur will provide separate ticket-purchasing links for Decatur High football parents, visiting team representatives and the general public. To find tickets all fans are asked to check websites https://decaturbulldogboosters.org/and https://decaturbulldogsathletics.com/.

*No fans are allowed inside DeKalb County stadiums, where Decatur plays all its remaining away games.

*Masks are mandatory at home games, and seats will be marked for social distancing.

*Visiting team band and cheerleaders aren’t allowed inside the Decatur Stadium. Decatur’s band and cheerleaders won’t travel and will only perform in the stands during home games. The band won’t perform any halftime shows on the field.

*Since Decatur’s softball team plays at Oakhurst Park, a city park where social gathering isn’t allowed, no fans are allowed to attend.

*Cross Country’s home meets are at Legacy Park, also owned by the city, but Thomas says he’s working with city officials to allow some spectators since they will be spread out.

*Some, perhaps all games and meets will be streamed live. If available, streaming links can be found at the two websites listed above.