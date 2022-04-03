ajc logo
X

Decatur Design Awards applications due April 8

Applications for the Decatur Design Awards are due by 4 p.m. April 8. (Courtesy of Decatur)

caption arrowCaption
Applications for the Decatur Design Awards are due by 4 p.m. April 8. (Courtesy of Decatur)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

In celebration of National Preservation Month in May, the Decatur Historic Preservation Commission and the city of Decatur are calling for nominations for the Decatur Design Awards.

Nominations must be received by 4 p.m. April 8.

These awards recognize and honor projects or individuals “who promote excellence in preservation, design, sustainability and advocacy,” according to a city statement.

To enter, projects must have been permitted and completed within the last five years and must be located in the city of Decatur.

For more information on application requirements, award categories and deadlines and to access the nomination form, visit bit.ly/3IDqSzf.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Permit OK’d for Confederate Memorial Day event at Stone Mountain Park
DeKalb County begins work on ‘comprehensive equity strategy’
Tucker to decide on 500-unit apartment complex on April 11
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top