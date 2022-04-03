Decatur Design Awards applications due April 8

In celebration of National Preservation Month in May, the Decatur Historic Preservation Commission and the city of Decatur are calling for nominations for the Decatur Design Awards.
Nominations must be received by 4 p.m. April 8.
These awards recognize and honor projects or individuals “who promote excellence in preservation, design, sustainability and advocacy,” according to a city statement.
To enter, projects must have been permitted and completed within the last five years and must be located in the city of Decatur.
For more information on application requirements, award categories and deadlines and to access the nomination form, visit bit.ly/3IDqSzf.
