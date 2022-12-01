ajc logo
X

Decatur Business Association holds Holiday Party on Dec. 6

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Decatur Business Association’s Holiday Party will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Courtyard by Marriott Decatur Conference Center, 130 Clairemont Ave., Decatur.

Decatur’s Hometown Heroes will be recognized for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

This year’s Welcoming Business awards will be announced.

DBA officers for next year will be elected.

Sponsors are the Decatur Downtown Development Authority and Courtyard Marriott.

To register, visit facebook.com/DecaturBusinessAssociation.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long1h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Soaring voter turnout includes good news for Herschel Walker
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police say teen was targeted in shooting that killed 2 on 17th Street bridge
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
6h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Now the head coach, what’s next for Georgia Tech’s Brent Key
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Doraville

Doraville hosts Winter Holiday Event on Dec. 3
4h ago
Mobile hotspots strengthened for DeKalb residents
12h ago
Fruitful Communities Forum is Dec. 2 in Clarkston
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top