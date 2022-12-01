Decatur Business Association holds Holiday Party on Dec. 6

The Decatur Business Association’s Holiday Party will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Courtyard by Marriott Decatur Conference Center, 130 Clairemont Ave., Decatur.
Decatur’s Hometown Heroes will be recognized for 2020, 2021 and 2022.
This year’s Welcoming Business awards will be announced.
DBA officers for next year will be elected.
Sponsors are the Decatur Downtown Development Authority and Courtyard Marriott.
To register, visit facebook.com/DecaturBusinessAssociation.
