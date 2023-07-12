BREAKING: Deadly crash shuts down busy DeKalb road near Mercer University campus

BreakingNews
Deadly crash shuts down busy DeKalb road near Mercer University campus

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DeKalb County
10 minutes ago
A deadly multivehicle crash has shut down a portion of Chamblee Tucker Road near the Mercer University Atlanta Campus on Wednesday morning.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection with Stantondale Drive. One person became trapped under a pickup truck and died at the scene, according to DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

It is not clear if any others were injured.

Chamblee Tucker Road is closed between Mercer University and Stantondale drives during the investigation, Daniels said. There is no estimate for when the road may reopen, and traffic is backing up a short distance to Embry Circle.

Commuters trying to get around the blockage can use Mercer University Drive as an alternate, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reports.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

