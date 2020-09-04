COVID-19 Testing Site in Doraville Open on Labor Day

The DeKalb County Board of Health will have the former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.) 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville open for COVID-19 testing on Labor Day with reduced hours.
The Doraville location’s hours of operation will be 9 a.m. until noon. Testing locations in Atlanta at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church and in Stonecrest at the former Sam’s Club, will be closed for Labor Day. The Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center will also be closed.
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 5, the Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center hours will change. Operators will be available 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.
For testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1.
For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.