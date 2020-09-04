COVID-19 Testing Site in Doraville Open on Labor Day

The Doraville location’s hours of operation will be 9 a.m. until noon. Testing locations in Atlanta at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church and in Stonecrest at the former Sam’s Club, will be closed for Labor Day. The Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center will also be closed.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 5, the Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center hours will change. Operators will be available 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.