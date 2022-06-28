Cooling centers offered by DeKalb

For a list of DeKalb County libraries, visit DeKalbLibrary.org/locations.

Almost all libraries will be available as cooling centers except Brookhaven Library and Covington Library.

Water fountains will be accessible at available libraries.

The DeKalb County Department of Human Services, 30 Warren St., Atlanta, also will be open to the public as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays during heat advisories.

Senior citizens needing assistance can call the Senior Link Line at 770-322-2950 for an assessment of need.

For people experiencing homelessness, the DeKalb County Community Development Department is housing homeless residents in local hotels and motels.

Persons in DeKalb County who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling 404-687-3500.

Anyone staying in the cooling centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check, according to a county statement.