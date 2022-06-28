ajc logo
Cooling centers offered by DeKalb

When the National Weather Service issues heat advisories - that is, when the temperature feels like 103 degrees or more, DeKalb County will offer many cooling centers at most recreation centers and libraries, including water fountains and free access to county pools from 2-4 p.m. Photo: Handout

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
41 minutes ago

When the temperature feels like 103 degrees or higher, DeKalb County is making most recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers during their normal business hours.

For a list of DeKalb County recreation centers, visit DeKalbCountyga.gov/parks and click the “Recreation Programs and Centers” button.

A room in each available recreation center will be designated as a cooling center, and water fountains will be accessible.

Additionally, there will be free access to pools from 2-4 p.m. during heat advisory notifications days as determined by the National Weather Service - that is, feels like 103 degrees or higher or actual temperatures of 105 degrees or higher.

Almost all recreation centers will be available as cooling centers except the Hamilton, Lucious Sanders and Midway recreation centers.

For a list of DeKalb County libraries, visit DeKalbLibrary.org/locations.

Almost all libraries will be available as cooling centers except Brookhaven Library and Covington Library.

Water fountains will be accessible at available libraries.

The DeKalb County Department of Human Services, 30 Warren St., Atlanta, also will be open to the public as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays during heat advisories.

Senior citizens needing assistance can call the Senior Link Line at 770-322-2950 for an assessment of need.

For people experiencing homelessness, the DeKalb County Community Development Department is housing homeless residents in local hotels and motels.

Persons in DeKalb County who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling 404-687-3500.

Anyone staying in the cooling centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check, according to a county statement.

