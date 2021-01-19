Construction begins at Doraville’s Honeysuckle Park

Doraville residents may have noticed some construction at Honeysuckle Park. The project to complete the trail has underway, according to a press release.
A 10-year master plan recommended renovation of football field turf and fencing as well as addressing safety concerns with spectator seating areas and existing field house, addressing general ADA renovations, addressing parking layout, lighting, consolidate storage into a single maintenance yard and renovate and consolidate playground equipment among other projects.
Officials urge park-goers to exercise caution and ask that residents be patient on the days the trail will be closed or have limited access.
Information: parks@doravillega.us.