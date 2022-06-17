BreakingNews
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
Concert in Clarkston on June 21

Two guest artists will participate in the next concert of the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. June 21 in Clarkston. (Courtesy of DeKalb Symphony Orchestra)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra will present Masterworks IV at 7 p.m. June 21 at the Marvin Cole Auditorium, Fine Arts Building, Georgia State University, Clarkston Campus, 3735 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston.

Lieutenant Colonel John Clanton will be the guest conductor.

On piano, the guest artist will be Joseph Holt.

The program will be Copland’s “Appalachian Spring Suite,” Gershwin’s “Concerto in F” and Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 8.”

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students.

For tickets or more information, call 678-891-3565 or visit DeKalbSymphony.org/tickets.

Carolyn Cunningham
