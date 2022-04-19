Clarkston named to Georgia Placemaking Collaborative

Largely modeled after the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing program, the collaborative consists of a two-year program with two retreats per year - the first one being online on May 5.

During the retreats, participants will receive training from expert presenters, facilitated work sessions and networking opportunities with other communities.

This collaborative seeks to bring or restore prosperity through the establishment of a community and an economic development strategy.

These strategies will capitalize on local assets to set up healthy, appealing and unique places for people to live, work and play.

For more information about the Georgia Placemaking Collaborative, contact Sadie Krawczyk at 678-528-0938 or skrawczyk@gacities.com.