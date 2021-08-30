Clarkston City Council work session to be held virtual, in-person

City Council Work Session
Hybrid In-person/ Zoom
Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - 7:00PM
The Clarkston City Council work session will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31-2021 starting at 7 p.m. This meeting will be a hybrid of in-person and available virtually, through Zoom. Due to Covid-19, in-person attendance will be limited to 30 visitors, to provide for social distancing in the Council Room in City Hall Annex 1055 Rowland Street, Clarkston, according to a press release. Masks are required.
The continued Zoom access will allow interested parties to view the meeting without attending in person.
To access the Zoom meeting you will need to email rgomez@cityofclarkston.com to receive the Meeting ID and password.
Anyone wishing to speak at the meeting must register to speak prior to the meeting’s start time. They will need to identify they wish to speak at the Public Comment and/or Public Hearing. Speaker’s will be recognized and directed to speak by the City Manager.
Email: rgomez@cityofclarkston.com phone: 678-409-9683
According to the agenda, highlights of the meeting include:
Discussion/review awarding a contract for Market Street resurfacing and sidewalks which is part of the SPLOST 2008 Capital Project
Discussion to adopt a resolution to activate the Clarkston Downtown Development Authority
Discuss memorial tree planting at Friendship Forest
Discuss adopting a hotel/motel tax
Information: clarkstonga.gov or 404-296-6489