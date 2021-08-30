Clarkston City Council work session to be held virtual, in-person

To access the Zoom meeting you will need to email rgomez@cityofclarkston.com to receive the Meeting ID and password.

Anyone wishing to speak at the meeting must register to speak prior to the meeting’s start time. They will need to identify they wish to speak at the Public Comment and/or Public Hearing. Speaker’s will be recognized and directed to speak by the City Manager.

Email: rgomez@cityofclarkston.com phone: 678-409-9683

According to the agenda, highlights of the meeting include:

Discussion/review awarding a contract for Market Street resurfacing and sidewalks which is part of the SPLOST 2008 Capital Project

Discussion to adopt a resolution to activate the Clarkston Downtown Development Authority

Discuss memorial tree planting at Friendship Forest

Discuss adopting a hotel/motel tax

Information: clarkstonga.gov or 404-296-6489