Clarkston City Council work session to be held virtual, in-person

The city of Clarkston continues to hold city council meetings in person and virtually through Zoom.
DeKalb County
By J.J. Smith for the AJC
56 minutes ago

City Council Work Session

Hybrid In-person/ Zoom

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - 7:00PM

The Clarkston City Council work session will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31-2021 starting at 7 p.m. This meeting will be a hybrid of in-person and available virtually, through Zoom. Due to Covid-19, in-person attendance will be limited to 30 visitors, to provide for social distancing in the Council Room in City Hall Annex 1055 Rowland Street, Clarkston, according to a press release. Masks are required.

The continued Zoom access will allow interested parties to view the meeting without attending in person.

To access the Zoom meeting you will need to email rgomez@cityofclarkston.com to receive the Meeting ID and password.

Anyone wishing to speak at the meeting must register to speak prior to the meeting’s start time. They will need to identify they wish to speak at the Public Comment and/or Public Hearing. Speaker’s will be recognized and directed to speak by the City Manager.

Email: rgomez@cityofclarkston.com phone: 678-409-9683

According to the agenda, highlights of the meeting include:

Discussion/review awarding a contract for Market Street resurfacing and sidewalks which is part of the SPLOST 2008 Capital Project

Discussion to adopt a resolution to activate the Clarkston Downtown Development Authority

Discuss memorial tree planting at Friendship Forest

Discuss adopting a hotel/motel tax

Information: clarkstonga.gov or 404-296-6489

