City of Tucker to extend government meeting streaming

Leadership with the City of Tucker announced recently they will continue to stream city government meetings via Zoom, giving residents the option to participate in person or virtually, according to a press release.
The decision took effect immediately and will be reviewed periodically as new data becomes available.
“With COVID cases rising around DeKalb County, it’s important for us to make sure our residents have a safe way to participate in our public meetings,” said City Manager Tami Hanlin. “This is something we’ve been looking at since Governor Kemp’s latest executive order expired. After considering legal and other practical impacts, we think that this is the best option for the City at this time.”
The first meeting impacted by this order was the August 9 meeting of Tucker’s Mayor and City Council. Participants joined the meeting in person and via Zoom, and they were be able to participate in public comment and public hearings either way.
The City of Tucker was incorporated by a vote of the people in 2015, with the first Mayor and City Council meeting in 2016. They have met at the new City Hall location (1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B) since 2020.
Information: tuckerga.gov