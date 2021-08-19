City of Tucker to extend government meeting streaming

The decision took effect immediately and will be reviewed periodically as new data becomes available.

“With COVID cases rising around DeKalb County, it’s important for us to make sure our residents have a safe way to participate in our public meetings,” said City Manager Tami Hanlin. “This is something we’ve been looking at since Governor Kemp’s latest executive order expired. After considering legal and other practical impacts, we think that this is the best option for the City at this time.”