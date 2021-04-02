City of Chamblee announces new leadership positions

The City of Chamblee recently announced key leadership appointments: Craig Mims is the new Public Works Director and Mercy Montgomery is the new Assistant City Manager.
Craig Mims assumed leadership of Chamblee’s Public Works Department in January of 2021. Prior to joining the Chamblee team, Mims served as the General Manager and CEO of the Utility Commission serving Peach, Macon and Crawford counties. He also served as Director of Public Works and Power for the City of Norcross. Mims is a certified Public Works Manager and has a Master’s of Science Degree in Management. He completed undergraduate studies at Troy State University and graduate studies at Ellis College and Central Michigan University. He is a member of the American Public Power Association, Georgia City-County Management Association and the American Public Works Association, where he holds certification as a Public Works Manager.
As head of Chamblee Public Works, Mims will oversee solid waste collection, recycling, stormwater system maintenance, street cleaning, road maintenance and fleet and city building maintenance.
Mercy Montgomery began her tenure as Chamblee Assistant City Manager for development and community services at the end of March. Most recently she served for three years as Director of Economic Development for the City of Sugar Hill, leading cultivation and support of business opportunities in the community. Major projects included the lease-up and opening of the community’s new town center project as well as managing a team focused on small business support, interactive communications strategy and community and economic development.
Montgomery also worked with students at her alma mater, The University of Georgia (UGA), as coordinator of the peer tutoring program before joining the team at the Carl Vinson Institute of Government as a consultant on workforce development for communities and clients such as the Georgia Department of Economic Development. She serves as a member of the alumni advisory board for the Master of Public Administration program at UGA, is a recent graduate of the Leadership Gwinnett professional development program, is certified in Non-Profit Management from UGA and completed a Local Government Management Fellowship in Hamilton, OH through the International City/County Management Association.
