Christmas festivities planned on Dec. 2

Stone Mountain Village officials are scheduling a variety of Christmas activities in early December.
The city’s Christmas Fair and Parade are slated for 4-7 p.m. Dec. 2, including the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6:45 p.m.
At 6 p.m., the parade will begin on Main Street.
The festival will be at 922 Main St. in the municipal parking lot.
Attractions will include arts and crafts, vendors, a writing station for letters to Santa, performances by community groups, face painting, a Kiddie Train and a balloon twister.
Sip on hot cocoa and cider and savor cookies.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus for pictures.
Find more information at StoneMountainCity.org or facebook.com/CityofStoneMtn.
