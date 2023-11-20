Christmas festivities planned on Dec. 2

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
18 minutes ago

Stone Mountain Village officials are scheduling a variety of Christmas activities in early December.

The city’s Christmas Fair and Parade are slated for 4-7 p.m. Dec. 2, including the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6:45 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the parade will begin on Main Street.

The festival will be at 922 Main St. in the municipal parking lot.

Attractions will include arts and crafts, vendors, a writing station for letters to Santa, performances by community groups, face painting, a Kiddie Train and a balloon twister.

Sip on hot cocoa and cider and savor cookies.

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus for pictures.

Find more information at StoneMountainCity.org or facebook.com/CityofStoneMtn.

Carolyn Cunningham
