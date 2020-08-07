Chamblee to begin street paving Monday

The City of Chamblee is embarking on a paving project tentatively slated to begin on Monday, Aug. 10, weather permitting. Fifteen roads are included in the approximately 4.6-mile project, according to a press release. The total cost of the project is $1.34 million. The entire project will take approximately six to eight weeks.
Following are the streets in the order they are slated to be paved:
Paving on residential streets will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Allied Paving is the contractor for the project, and they will have a certified flagger in the area to handle traffic control. Use caution while traveling through work zones, and watch for workers.
Vehicles should not be parked on the street when paving begins, or they will be towed. Also sprinkler systems should not be spraying into the road on the days crews are working.
Motorists should expect minor delays as they access streets while crews are at work. Notices will be posted to streets affected.
All trash and recycling receptacles out for collection should be placed either in driveways or front yards the evening before pickup to ensure they will not be missed. Do not place yard refuse bags and piles on the street.
All work should begin next week, weather permitting. Also secure any items hanging on walls, especially in the neighborhood areas. After milling and paving occurs, a vibrating machine comes behind these two processes to tamp down these layers, and shaking may be felt in houses. Please secure any fragile items. More information on the project can be found at www.chamblega.gov or by calling 770-986- 5019.