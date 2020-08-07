Chamblee to begin street paving Monday

Motorists should expect minor delays as they access streets while crews are at work. Notices will be posted to streets affected.

All trash and recycling receptacles out for collection should be placed either in driveways or front yards the evening before pickup to ensure they will not be missed. Do not place yard refuse bags and piles on the street.

All work should begin next week, weather permitting. Also secure any items hanging on walls, especially in the neighborhood areas. After milling and paving occurs, a vibrating machine comes behind these two processes to tamp down these layers, and shaking may be felt in houses. Please secure any fragile items. More information on the project can be found at www.chamblega.gov or by calling 770-986- 5019.