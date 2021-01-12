Chamblee police implement safety program to reduce school zone speeding

The initial school zone cameras are installed at St. Pius X on Johnson Drive. Following this installation, the city will be implementing cameras on the other side of the school, on Plaster Road. Each installation will include new signage alerting drivers to a 30-day warning period. During the Warning Period, the CPD will be mailing no-fine Warning Notices to drivers identified as exceeding the school speed limit.

A speed study was conducted during school hours in November. The study revealed that in just one day, there were 246 violators traveling more than the posted speed limit of 25 MPH and were speeding at 11 MPH and above. If the department used this data to estimate monthly violations, it could have exceeded 1,000 speeding vehicles in the school zone.