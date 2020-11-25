Chamblee partners with charity to provide rent, utility assistance

The City of Chamblee and St. Vincent de Paul Georgia are coming together to provide rental and utility assistance to Chamblee residents in need, according to a press release.
Chamblee residents who meet the following criteria are eligible for support:
• Must have primary residence within City of Chamblee limits; • Required documents include a current and signed lease, copy of late rental and/or utility bill(s); and
• Proof of inability to pay for rent and/or utilities due to COVID-19.
The program begins immediately and runs until the funds are fully expended. Residents may apply at: www.svdpgeorgia.org/Chamblee-help/ or by calling SVdP Georgia’s Chamblee Helpline at 404-261- 7181 ext. 124. Respondents should leave a message with a name, best contact method and full address.
“St. Vincent de Paul Georgia has helped neighbors in need for nearly 120 years,” said Chamblee Mayor Eric Clarkson. “Now, with their headquarters in Chamblee, together, we can meet the needs of even more of our residents and neighbors during this pandemic.”
Chamblee City Council approved funding for this initiative along with a variety of other initiatives including personal protective equipment for government employees and COVID-19 testing for the public.
For more than a century, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia has prevented homelessness, fought hunger and changed lives. Through a network of 5,000 volunteers, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia gave $19 million in assistance last year to 116,000 people on the edge of poverty and financial ruin, all from its base right here in Chamblee. The Chamblee Family Support Center and Conference Support Center is located at 2050 Chamblee Tucker Rd., Chamblee, Ga.
Information: www.chambleega.gov or 770-986-5010.