Chamblee hosts hearings on property tax increase

The first two public hearings will be held at the Chamblee City Hall located at 5468 Peachtree Road, Chamblee at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.

A final public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 24 at Chamblee City Hall. After the final public hearing, the millage rate will be formally adopted at a called city council meeting 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24 at Chamblee City Hall.