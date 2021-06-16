Chamblee hosts hearings on property tax increase

The City of Chamblee is hosting upcoming public hearings for the 2021 millage rate, according to a press release.
The first two public hearings will be held at the Chamblee City Hall located at 5468 Peachtree Road, Chamblee at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.
A final public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 24 at Chamblee City Hall. After the final public hearing, the millage rate will be formally adopted at a called city council meeting 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24 at Chamblee City Hall.
The Council in December adopted a 2021 general fund budget of $23,761,137 with an anticipated millage rate of 6.25 mills, the same rate as in 2020. In 2019, Chamblee approved an additional homestead exemption of $20,000 for a total homestead exemption of $50,000.
Due to an increase in DeKalb County’s reevaluation of real property tax assessments, the proposed millage rate of 6.25 mills will result in an increase in property taxes by 6.46 percent over the rollback millage rate. For example, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $325,000 would be approximately $47.37, and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $1,250,000 is approximately $151.60.
To file an appeal with DeKalb County regarding the real property tax assessments, resident may go to: https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/property-appraisal/appeal-process .
Information: www.chambleega.gov or 770-986-5010.