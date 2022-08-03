ajc logo
X

Callanwolde registers for fall art education courses

Registration is underway for fall art education courses at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in DeKalb County. (Courtesy of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center)

Combined ShapeCaption
Registration is underway for fall art education courses at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in DeKalb County. (Courtesy of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
34 minutes ago

Registration has opened for fall art education courses at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in DeKalb County.

Fall courses begin Sept. 12 and continue until Nov. 18 at Callanwolde, 980 Briarcliff Drive NE, Atlanta/DeKalb County.

Courses will range from ceramic wheel throwing to watercolor painting to dance classes for all ages.

Callanwolde financial aid is available for all children and adult programming at Callanwolde and is awarded to students based on financial need and/or merit.

Due to the Frank Barham Fund, Callanwolde also is able to provide financial aid to those with disabilities.

Barham is the late Atlanta musician and disabilities activist.

These opportunities are for people with any type of disability and are not based on financial need.

Awards cover 100% of tuition and can be used for all classes and private music lessons at Callanwolde.

For more information, visit callanwolde.org/classes.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Abrams warns of more economic fallout after Music Midtown is nixed4h ago
Doctors push state to cover dialysis for undocumented immigrants
5h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
4h ago
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges
19h ago
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges
19h ago
Braves acquire veteran reliever Raisel Iglesias from Angels
16h ago
The Latest
DeKalb crews contain sewer main break
‘DeKalb is rising’: County CEO touts progress, shares concerns
Protesters say DeKalb apartment complex poised to oust 200 residents
Featured
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully gestures in his booth during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles, two days before his final game from Dodger Stadium. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
9h ago
Politically Georgia: Music Midtown’s coda strikes a chord with Democrats
5h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top