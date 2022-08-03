Callanwolde registers for fall art education courses

Registration has opened for fall art education courses at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in DeKalb County.
Fall courses begin Sept. 12 and continue until Nov. 18 at Callanwolde, 980 Briarcliff Drive NE, Atlanta/DeKalb County.
Courses will range from ceramic wheel throwing to watercolor painting to dance classes for all ages.
Callanwolde financial aid is available for all children and adult programming at Callanwolde and is awarded to students based on financial need and/or merit.
Due to the Frank Barham Fund, Callanwolde also is able to provide financial aid to those with disabilities.
Barham is the late Atlanta musician and disabilities activist.
These opportunities are for people with any type of disability and are not based on financial need.
Awards cover 100% of tuition and can be used for all classes and private music lessons at Callanwolde.
For more information, visit callanwolde.org/classes.
