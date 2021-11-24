Callanwolde presents new Winter House in DeKalb

Performers will include:

pianist Joe Alterman on Nov. 26,

vocalist Robin Latimore on Nov. 27,

Callanwolde’s professional dance company known as Kit Modus on Dec. 2 and 3,

Joe Gransden with his quartet on Dec. 4,

Sugar Stars and Sweet Bells: An Evening of Sweets and Dance on Dec. 8 and

Callanwolde School of Dance on Dec. 10 and 11.

Among the attractions will be a scavenger hunt and outdoor fire pits where guests can make s’mores.

Visitors also may play family-friendly board games in the library.

Workshops will include gingerbread house making and glass etching and beginner classes in pottery, raku firing, handbuilding, jewelry making, watercolor ornaments, salsa dancing, calligraphy and blacksmithing.

Guests also may decorate ceramic mugs or ceramic ornaments.

Santa will be available for pictures with families and pets.

Tickets: bit.ly/328qBoq, callanwolde.org/WinterHouse or CallanwoldeDance.com