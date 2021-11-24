Callanwolde presents new Winter House in DeKalb

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in DeKalb County will host Winter House from Nov. 26 to Dec. 11.
This new 16-day event will include holiday events for families.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
While entry is free, pre-purchase is requested for all workshops, performances and events before coming to Callanwolde, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta.
Also, there will be food, live music and a holiday artists market among the festivities in the 27,000 square-foot historic mansion.
Performers will include:
- pianist Joe Alterman on Nov. 26,
- vocalist Robin Latimore on Nov. 27,
- Callanwolde’s professional dance company known as Kit Modus on Dec. 2 and 3,
- Joe Gransden with his quartet on Dec. 4,
- Sugar Stars and Sweet Bells: An Evening of Sweets and Dance on Dec. 8 and
- Callanwolde School of Dance on Dec. 10 and 11.
Among the attractions will be a scavenger hunt and outdoor fire pits where guests can make s’mores.
Visitors also may play family-friendly board games in the library.
Workshops will include gingerbread house making and glass etching and beginner classes in pottery, raku firing, handbuilding, jewelry making, watercolor ornaments, salsa dancing, calligraphy and blacksmithing.
Guests also may decorate ceramic mugs or ceramic ornaments.
Santa will be available for pictures with families and pets.
Tickets: bit.ly/328qBoq, callanwolde.org/WinterHouse or CallanwoldeDance.com
