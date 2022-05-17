ajc logo
Callanwolde gets new roof

DeKalb County has installed a new roof at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, using the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. (Courtesy of DeKalb County)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

New roofing at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center recently has been installed by the DeKalb County SPLOST team.

SPLOST is the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

For DeKalb, the total funding for such capital outlay projects is $37 million, according to a county statement.

Callanwolde is supported in part by DeKalb County Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs.

Located on a historic 12-acre estate at 980 Briarcliff Road NE, this popular fine arts center has a significant presence in the community.

Callanwolde offers a variety of art classes, live performances, gallery exhibitions, artist markets, tours and more.

Visit DeKalbSPLOST.com or callanwolde.org/history-2.

Carolyn Cunningham
