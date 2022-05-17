Callanwolde gets new roof

New roofing at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center recently has been installed by the DeKalb County SPLOST team.
SPLOST is the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
For DeKalb, the total funding for such capital outlay projects is $37 million, according to a county statement.
Callanwolde is supported in part by DeKalb County Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs.
Located on a historic 12-acre estate at 980 Briarcliff Road NE, this popular fine arts center has a significant presence in the community.
Callanwolde offers a variety of art classes, live performances, gallery exhibitions, artist markets, tours and more.
Visit DeKalbSPLOST.com or callanwolde.org/history-2.
