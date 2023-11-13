Callanwolde announces Winter House

Entry is free; but tickets must be pre-purchased for workshops, performances and events before coming to Callanwolde, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta in DeKalb County.

Hours are noon-10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday - Nov. 25-26, Nov. 30-Dec. 2 and Dec. 7-10.

Winter House is child-friendly, with free goodies, a scavenger hunt, coloring and many activities.

Volunteers as “Information Elves” will receive a Callanwolde T-shirt.

No outside food or beverages are allowed.

View more details at callanwolde.org/winterhouse2023.