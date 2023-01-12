Burst pipe closes DeKalb courthouse, suspends jury trials until April

Credit: Tyler Estep Credit: Tyler Estep

DeKalb officials reported the burst pipe when it happened on Christmas Day, saying it had flooded the clerk’s office on the ground floor of the downtown Decatur building and access to the facility would be restricted through Jan. 3.

Specifics still remained unclear Thursday morning. The county had not yet answered several questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution regarding the extent of the damage.

But Jackson’s new order suggests it’s far greater than originally reported. She described the situation as one involving “extensive water intrusion and damage.”

While the courthouse is closed, the public can still access records and file documents online at dksuperiorclerk.com. Anyone previously notified of an in-person hearing is asked to contact the respective judge’s chambers or administrative office.

Attorneys, judges and staff certainly have plenty of experience conducting business virtually after months and months of doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the delay in jury trials stands to only exacerbate the backlog of cases accrued over that time period.

The ongoing courthouse incident, meanwhile, was just one of many reported across DeKalb County — and the rest of metro Atlanta — during the dangerously frigid weather that swept through the region around Christmastime.

DeKalb crews repaired at least 19 water main breaks and a portion of the county was under a boil water advisory for nearly three days.

While the unusually extreme weather bears much of the blame for the recent issues, DeKalb’s water infrastructure has also been largely neglected for decades. The county has endeavored to change that under current CEO Michael Thurmond, launching a massive capital improvement program that will take several years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

But there’s still lots of work to be done.

