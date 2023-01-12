BreakingNews
Burst pipe closes DeKalb courthouse, suspends jury trials until April
Burst pipe closes DeKalb courthouse, suspends jury trials until April

More than two weeks after a frozen pipe burst at the DeKalb County courthouse, yellow tape and orange cones still block off the entrance to the judicial tower. Signs posted alongside the nearby elevators inform visitors that administrative offices remain closed.

It’ll be a while yet before things return to normal.

A new order, issued Wednesday evening by Chief Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson, says all in-person court activity will be suspended until April 3.

While some services and court proceedings can and will be provided virtually, that means no jury trials for nearly three months.

“Due to health and safety concerns, and to allow repairs to proceed as expeditiously as possible, authorization to enter the Judicial Tower will only be granted in limited circumstances,” Jackson wrote.

DeKalb officials reported the burst pipe when it happened on Christmas Day, saying it had flooded the clerk’s office on the ground floor of the downtown Decatur building and access to the facility would be restricted through Jan. 3.

Specifics still remained unclear Thursday morning. The county had not yet answered several questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution regarding the extent of the damage.

But Jackson’s new order suggests it’s far greater than originally reported. She described the situation as one involving “extensive water intrusion and damage.”

While the courthouse is closed, the public can still access records and file documents online at dksuperiorclerk.com. Anyone previously notified of an in-person hearing is asked to contact the respective judge’s chambers or administrative office.

Attorneys, judges and staff certainly have plenty of experience conducting business virtually after months and months of doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the delay in jury trials stands to only exacerbate the backlog of cases accrued over that time period.

The ongoing courthouse incident, meanwhile, was just one of many reported across DeKalb County — and the rest of metro Atlanta — during the dangerously frigid weather that swept through the region around Christmastime.

DeKalb crews repaired at least 19 water main breaks and a portion of the county was under a boil water advisory for nearly three days.

While the unusually extreme weather bears much of the blame for the recent issues, DeKalb’s water infrastructure has also been largely neglected for decades. The county has endeavored to change that under current CEO Michael Thurmond, launching a massive capital improvement program that will take several years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

But there’s still lots of work to be done.

Return to AJC.com for updates.

